First Trust Cloud Computing ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:SKYY)

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

SKYY traded down $1.26 on Friday, hitting $89.40. The company had a trading volume of 439,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,875. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $76.80 and a 52-week high of $119.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $459,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after buying an additional 9,507 shares during the period.

