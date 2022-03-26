First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

FVC stock opened at $37.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $39.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.89.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 314,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 201,148 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 39.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

