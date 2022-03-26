First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $36.97 and a 12-month high of $50.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEMS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the period.

