First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ) Short Interest Update

First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:FEUZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 209.1% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ FEUZ opened at $41.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.32. First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $55.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FEUZ. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 177,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,085,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Eurozone AlphaDEX ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $602,000.

