First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:FTLB)

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of FTLB opened at $22.90 on Friday. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.98% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

