First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 76.6% from the February 28th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LEGR traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,299. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.35 and its 200 day moving average is $42.76. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

