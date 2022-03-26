First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:NXTG)

First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NXTG stock opened at $76.10 on Friday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $83.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.87 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 83.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period.

