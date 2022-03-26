First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC) Plans $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RNLC traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 261 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,638. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $35.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 2.44% of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

