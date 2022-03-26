First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces $0.03 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.032 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LDSF opened at $19.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $20.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDSF. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 42,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter.

