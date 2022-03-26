First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX) to Issue $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.169 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ FNX opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.03. First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $90.82 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

Get First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 887.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $922,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 758,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after buying an additional 31,609 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Mid Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.