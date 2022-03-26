First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:RNMC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.67. The company had a trading volume of 640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.44. First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNMC. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the third quarter worth $812,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,543,000 after buying an additional 17,945 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

