First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ QTEC opened at $151.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.32. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $130.85 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the third quarter worth $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $317,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

