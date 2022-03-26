First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.265 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ QABA opened at $58.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.68. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $63.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,277 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 17.87% of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

