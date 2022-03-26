First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decrease of 70.2% from the February 28th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QABA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 61.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QABA opened at $58.23 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $63.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.68.

