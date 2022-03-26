First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:ROBT traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.18. 11,266 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,796. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $42.63 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROBT. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 618.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 72,656 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 136.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter.

