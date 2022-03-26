First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:FTXO)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FTXO opened at $33.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.81. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $28.43 and a 52 week high of $37.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,476,000 after purchasing an additional 54,894 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 333,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 271.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 47,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 34,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the second quarter worth $832,000.

