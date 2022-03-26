First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

GRID stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.69. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $107.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,133,000 after purchasing an additional 33,317 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

