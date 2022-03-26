First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.087 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

FTXG opened at $26.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NASDAQ:FTXG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.54% of First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

