First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF (NASDAQ:RFEU – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.56. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.43 and a 12 month high of $79.96.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 50,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Europe ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares during the period.

