First Trust Senior Loan Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FTSL)

First Trust Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.72. First Trust Senior Loan Fund has a 12 month low of $46.33 and a 12 month high of $48.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,488,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,263,000 after acquiring an additional 361,154 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 16,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 15,567 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 63,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan Fund by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter.

