First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:FYX)

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

NASDAQ FYX opened at $92.71 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $85.22 and a 1 year high of $101.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day moving average is $93.61.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FYX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,537,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 848,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,140,000 after acquiring an additional 37,204 shares in the last quarter.

