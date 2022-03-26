First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $81.14.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,881,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,205,000.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (FYC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Buy on Dips
- Is NIO The Buy Of The Year?
- The Institutions Shed Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.