First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 62.7% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.28. First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a twelve month low of $61.10 and a twelve month high of $81.14.

Get First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYC. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $7,881,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $3,219,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $2,484,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 220,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,405,000 after acquiring an additional 32,022 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,205,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.