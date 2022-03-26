First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th.

Shares of SDVY traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $28.58. 401,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,344. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.30. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $31.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,831 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

