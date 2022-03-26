First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 236.7% from the February 28th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 278,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 31,011 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 67.6% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 45,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 18,399 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth about $334,000.

NASDAQ:FID opened at $17.96 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.82.

