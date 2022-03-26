First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 71.9% from the February 28th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of FSZ traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $57.79 and a 1 year high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSZ. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $379,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Green Harvest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $431,000.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

