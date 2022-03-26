First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.262 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

HYLS opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.24. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $44.27 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,177,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,056,000 after buying an additional 88,369 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 327,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 69,738 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 97,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 47,411 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 19,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,978 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

