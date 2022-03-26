First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.143 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This is a boost from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Shares of NASDAQ TUSA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.34. 64 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,807. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.68. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $51.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TUSA. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 16,945 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

