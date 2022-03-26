First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 64.9% from the February 28th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,371,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth $70,000.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

FKU stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $35.47 and a 1-year high of $46.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.28.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.