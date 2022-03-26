First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 71.4% from the February 28th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RNDV opened at $30.95 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $38.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $506,000.

