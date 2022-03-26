First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:RNDV)

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

RNDV opened at $30.95 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $38.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 3.82% of First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

