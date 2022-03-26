Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Flame Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FLME – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a growth of 256.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NYSE:FLME remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,057. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73. Flame Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLME. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,119,000. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,034,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD purchased a new position in Flame Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flame Acquisition by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 47,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

