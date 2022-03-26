FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

FLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $246.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. FLEETCOR Technologies has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $706,038,000 after purchasing an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

