FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $313.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 36,895.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,022,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,413 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $189,408,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,131,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 90.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 811,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,068,000 after purchasing an additional 385,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $829,531,000 after purchasing an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $246.03 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $235.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $240.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 29.63%. The company had revenue of $802.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.