FLETA One Day Volume Hits $7,102.00 (FLETA)

FLETA (FLETA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 26th. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One FLETA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLETA has a total market cap of $41.05 million and approximately $7,102.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It launched on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,562,645,034 coins. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . FLETA’s official website is fleta.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

Buying and Selling FLETA

