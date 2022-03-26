Flow (FLOW) Trading 10.7% Higher This Week

Flow (FLOW) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Flow has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $112.15 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for $6.50 or 0.00014649 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flow has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.91 or 0.00047116 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,107.61 or 0.07001051 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.22 or 0.99829669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043720 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow’s genesis date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 356,458,777 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

