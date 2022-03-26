Flux (FLUX) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003548 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $361.65 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00471380 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00102838 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000095 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001186 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007184 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Flux Profile

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 229,749,117 coins. The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Flux is medium.com/@dataminenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

