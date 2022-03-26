Flux (FLUX) Trading 7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Flux (FLUX) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. In the last seven days, Flux has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flux coin can currently be bought for $1.57 or 0.00003548 BTC on major exchanges. Flux has a total market capitalization of $361.65 million and approximately $14.98 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $209.14 or 0.00471380 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00098099 BTC.
- Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.63 or 0.00102838 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005130 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000095 BTC.
- RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.
- Komodo (KMD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001186 BTC.
- Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007184 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Flux Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “
Buying and Selling Flux
