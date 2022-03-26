FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.73

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (CVE:FLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.73 and traded as low as C$0.67. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 7,900 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.73 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58.

About FLYHT Aerospace Solutions (CVE:FLY)

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS, an automated flight information reporting system that is a satcom aircraft interface device, which enables real-time streaming of flight information, cockpit voice, and black box data streaming; TAMDAR, a tropospheric airborne meteorological data reporting system that aggregates and streams airborne weather data in real-time; AirMap, which provides real-time monitoring and insight of fleets; and UpTime, a ground-based, enterprise server that communicates with AFIRS through satellite connectivity and serves its customers with real-time applications.

