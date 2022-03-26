Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $109.83

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.83 and traded as low as $103.96. Formula Systems (1985) shares last traded at $105.90, with a volume of 1,216 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.7908 per share. This is a boost from Formula Systems (1985)’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.57. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. Formula Systems (1985)’s payout ratio is currently 32.57%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. engages in the provision of software solutions and IT professional services. It operates through the following segments: Matrix, Sapiens, Magic Software, and Other. The company was founded on April 2, 1985 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

