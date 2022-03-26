Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $346.23.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $355.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America cut Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Fortinet from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT opened at $332.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $307.02 and a 200-day moving average of $317.39. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $170.38 and a 52-week high of $371.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total transaction of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total value of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock worth $4,102,974. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in Fortinet by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 3,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Fortinet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,699,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,203,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $367,905,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 4,723 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.