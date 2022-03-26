Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$60.12.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Fortis in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fortis to C$63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target (up previously from C$57.00) on shares of Fortis in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th.

In related news, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.35, for a total transaction of C$613,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at C$6,870,402.45. Insiders have sold 42,061 shares of company stock valued at $2,546,440 over the last 90 days.

FTS opened at C$60.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$28.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.11. Fortis has a 12 month low of C$53.95 and a 12 month high of C$61.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$59.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$58.22.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortis will post 2.9899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

