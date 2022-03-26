Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Down 69.3% in March

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a decline of 69.3% from the February 28th total of 35,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMIV. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Forum Merger IV by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Forum Merger IV in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,094,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forum Merger IV stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

