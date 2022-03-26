Foster & Motley Inc. Acquires 3,259 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123,446 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after purchasing an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after purchasing an additional 444,449 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,207,000 after purchasing an additional 41,337 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MetLife stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $20.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

