Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 8,918 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,918 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AVT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Avnet by 8,388.6% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 638,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 630,653 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,726,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avnet by 29.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,594,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,902,000 after purchasing an additional 585,606 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 68.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,127,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,668,000 after buying an additional 458,300 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avnet by 672.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 486,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 423,894 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AVT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $907,601.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVT opened at $42.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.15 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.26. Avnet had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Avnet Profile (Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.