Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 8,978 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.07% of Macerich worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MAC. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Macerich by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 13.6% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Macerich by 41.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Macerich in the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macerich from $14.75 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macerich from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.55.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $14.80 on Friday. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $11.04 and a 12-month high of $22.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -493.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $229.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

