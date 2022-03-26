Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 909.1% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7,933.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J. M. Smucker stock opened at $133.69 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $145.82. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.63.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SJM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.58.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

