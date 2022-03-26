Foster & Motley Inc. Decreases Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,391 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in State Street by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in State Street by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in State Street by 1.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 5.9% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in State Street by 15.0% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on STT. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on State Street from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on State Street from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

NYSE STT opened at $90.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.73. The company has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $76.92 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,424,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

