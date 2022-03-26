Foster & Motley Inc. Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 25,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 83,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $85.68 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.76 and a 12-month high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

