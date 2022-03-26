Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 188.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $442.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $430.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $432.59.

In other news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $436.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $382.38 and a 200 day moving average of $362.62. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $320.50 and a 12 month high of $436.28.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.64. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.65% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 23.28%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

