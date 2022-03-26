Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,926 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 148,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,244,000 after buying an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $57.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $61.38. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $57.29 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.