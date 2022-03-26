Foster & Motley Inc. Has $2.79 Million Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,254,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,032,000 after acquiring an additional 187,234 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,316,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,444,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,874,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 291,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on MFC shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays started coverage on Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.27.

Manulife Financial stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average is $19.81. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.66 and a twelve month high of $22.22.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.14 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.62%.

Manulife Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.